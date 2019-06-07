Students Ariah Redix and Gabriel Gipson won awards for their submissions to the ArcGIS Mapping Competition.

The two were among students in Robert Morehead Middle School’s EAST program in the Dollarway School District who were honored for entering in the ArcGIS Mapping Competition, according to a news release.

The contest was through the University of Central Arkansas. The Morehead EAST Lab facilitator is Coach James Jones.

Entries by Redix and Gipson will be submitted for national competition. ArcGIS is a cloud-based mapping and analysis solution, used to make maps, analyze data and to share and collaborate, according to the release.

Maps submitted had to be original creations of each student or team, focused on Arkansas-based themes, and addressed an issue or issues that spanned the state and highlighted individual counties, cities or towns.

“We are so proud of all the students that submitted projects for this event,” a spokesman said.