The community is invited to witness the traditional celebration to mark the final beam being placed atop the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library at Sixth Avenue and Main Street.

The event will be held at the site at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, according to a news release.

“As part of the ceremony, the library board of directors will be signing a structural steel beam before it is hoisted into place and secured atop the building’s frame to celebrate progress on the library’s construction,” according to the release.

“When completed, the two-story facility will be housing books and periodical collections, multi-purpose meeting rooms, offices, archives, genealogy department, maker spaces, computer commons, open lab tutoring area, recording studios, reading/study areas, museum, a teen loft and much more,” according to the release.