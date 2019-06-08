White Hall police found an improvised explosive device Wednesday in a suspect’s vehicle, which also carried a toddler.

The bomb disposal units of the Little Rock Police Department and Arkansas State Police assisted White Hall police in the safe destruction of the device, according to a news release issued Friday by the WHPD.

Richard Tyler Cantrell, 31, who has $100,000 in outstanding felony warrants that resulted from investigations by White Hall police, was arrested at a convenience store at 800 N. Bryant Street in Dollarway. The child was uninjured.

White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro said in the release that his department began looking for Cantrell after a tip. Officers then saw him park at the store, get out of a small black SUV, and go inside.

Uniformed officers entered the store to make the arrest, but when Cantrell saw them, he attempted to flee out the back door of the business, which was locked. He then ran into the unoccupied women’s restroom, where he was taken into custody.

Shapiro reported that when Cantrell was searched, officers found approximately 16 grams of “ice” crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and a loaded .38-caliber revolver.

The vehicle Cantrell arrived in attempted to leave without him, but officers stopped it and arrested the adult female driver. A toddler and an adult female passenger were in the car, and the adult driver acknowledged being the child’s mother.

The Arkansas DHS Division of Children and Family Services was notified and responded to the scene, then released the toddler to a family member. The female passenger was not charged and was released.

Shapiro said that after the IED was located, LRPD, Arkansas State Police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were notified.

Shapiro said the adult female driver was later released without being formally charged on Friday, “pending further investigation.”

A detailed case file will be submitted to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asking that Cantrell be charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance marijuana, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first-degree, the news release said.

“Lt. (Mickey) Buffkin, Sgt. (Steven) Moreau and several of our patrol officers have been chasing this guy since May 20th,” Shapiro said. “They utilized social media, tips and their network of law enforcement contacts from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and it all culminated in the safe, effective capture of White Hall’s most wanted.”