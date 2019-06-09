Former HOPE Humane Society employees are alleging severe mismanagement, bullying and lying to the public. Shelter leadership said that’s not the case.

As the Humane Society comes up on its final month open, fired employees Jerrod Ricketts, Gracie Evans and Kiersten Greene spoke to the Times Record about what they allege occurs at the facility.

Interim Executive Director Raina Rodgers responded to the “laundry list” of accusations — this is not exhaustive — but neither HOPE Board President Sam Terry nor Vice President Storm Nolan provided comment.

“I think the management at the shelter was the entire reason as to why they’re having to close their doors now,” Greene said. “The shelter was poorly run.”

Shelter mismanagement

Most of the issues presented were due to alleged mismanagement from board members to shelter staff.

“The only problem I have with the shelter is the management,” Evans said. “I don’t have anything against the shelter itself. I had no problem with the board itself, but the way that they manage wasn’t the best. The way the managers there managed wasn’t the best.”

Evans alleged a former employee once requested a day off to avoid beating Evans up. She said there was no reason given and said she continued to be bullied by others. Evans and her mother, Amber, accused Rodgers of not stepping in.

“Inaccurate,” Rodgers said. “I tell (employees), ‘Don’t do that.’”

Greene frequently overheard other employees speak negatively about each other, which she addressed with her manager but said no action was taken.

“People talk s*** on each other,” Rodgers said, noting she tried to hamper gossip. “That’s a normal workplace. That is the level of maturity we’re working with here sometimes.”

Rodgers was not only accused of not disciplining employees related specifically to Evans' claims but also of maintaining lax insubordination policies.

“Then why the hell does everyone hate me for firing everyone?” Rodgers said.

When it came to department heads, Evans stated one was allegedly known for spending her time on social media, because it was the other employees’ responsibility to do the work. The manager was incapable of doing basic tasks without assistance from others, Evans said.

Rodgers admitted there were issues with employees being on their phones, not just one. She removed chairs from the lobby to mitigate this issue.

Evans also said the manager was disliked and made multiple departments worse when she was there.

The statement described employees who were fired, not those who have remained on staff, Rodgers said.

Then, the shelter invited Best Friends Animal Society, one of the largest no-kill facilities in the United States, to provide advice for better operations. Evans said employees were told they didn’t have to listen to or implement any of the suggestions.

That allegation isn’t true and the shelter, had its contract not ended, was prepared for a “wonderful working relationship” with Best Friends, Rodgers said.

Board of Directors mismanagement

The former employees said issues started at the top.

“The majority of board members never set foot inside that facility,” said Ricketts, fired executive director, who said he was working to set up a tour with the entire board when he was terminated. “I wanted to show them their decisions led to this — this hoarding of animals. They say their interest is the animals. I say it’s just another thing for their resume.”

Ricketts said Nolan told him during a conversation most of the board makes decisions based on feelings rather than facts.

Evans alleged the board didn't help in any regular operations. Members would occasionally come if the Humane Society received a complaint, a board meeting was held there or to be interviewed for a news piece.

“Where were they when we needed it the most?” Greene asked. “Where were they when we needed people cleaning kennels, walking dogs, loading transports and running events?”

Rodgers doesn’t fault the board for its amount of participation. All members have full-time employment.

“They came as they could,” Rodgers said. “They were as involved as they possibly could be.”

Euthanasia practices and numbers

The standard practice for no-kill shelters is to reserve euthanasia for severely sick, injured and vicious animals. Shelters strive to have a live release rate of 90% or higher.

Ricketts said he allegedly did not meet the standards of the board. He was supposedly not given a reason for his termination. The Times Record did not receive an explanation at the time.

Evans said staff was told it was due to the number of euthanizations he performed.

“You have to have a 90% release rate, and I stayed within that the whole time, so I never made the facility a kill facility again,” Ricketts said.

The Times Record previously reported Terry told Ricketts on a phone call he was doing a good job and agreed with the decisions made.

According to statistics, the live release rate was 92% the month Ricketts was the director. He euthanized 16 dogs in March.

The euthanized dogs bit several people, Ricketts said, so vicious ones were euthanized at the recommendation of a veterinarian from Kitties and Kanines.

“By no means do I like euthanizing animals, but it needs to be done. It has to be done,” Ricketts said. “You can’t keep going at this rate. When they went to no-kill, they created this issue. They created this financial burden that they have.”

Ricketts said he was a “scapegoat” to get the population down and was let go, so the board wouldn’t be seen as responsible for the euthanizations. Evans and Greene both said they agree.

Rodgers said the number of euthanizations wasn’t why Ricketts was fired, and denies the scapegoat idea.

“That’s false,” Rodgers said. “And if he was, he did a horrible f****** job.”

The shelter had 378 dogs when the city directors ended its contract with HOPE.

In terms of procedure, Greene said dogs were euthanized in their kennels and left there “just laying there in fear” until they died. Dogs were allegedly put in trash bags and remained in the kennels for hours, she said.

“These euthanasias were done in secret, behind everyone’s back,” Greene said.

Rodgers said she can't speak of past directors, but she strongly denied the allegations.

“Never. Not once on my watch has that happened,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also denied some euthanized dogs could have been rehabilitated. Greene said, however, a German shepherd was put down after biting a technician who cornered him. Another dog was also set to be euthanized, but Greene said she found a family to adopt him, and he is now in a “wonderful home.”

Other accusations

Evans alleges she was fired after an off-the-clock argument with her manager, who asked her to go home following an injury. She was called into work two days later on May 11 and let go over the phone May 13.

Rodgers claims Evans was fired for being disrespectful, throwing cans of soda at someone’s car, “bashing the shelter on social media” and time mismanagement.

Evans said the shelter was given the option to pay half of its $500,000 loan months ago, and the bank would work with the Humane Society. She alleged it had money to do so but didn’t.

It also has the funding to pay the loan in full, Evans said, but it can’t be taken out all at once.

Rodgers said BancorpSouth wanted $200,000 down at one point but the terms were unknowingly changed by the bank and never had the option Evans is claiming.

The shelter is scheduled to close July 17. All non-pitbull dogs have been secured for transports, and no cats are available. There are about two dozen pitbulls and pitbull mixes remaining for adoption.