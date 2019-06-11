The board of directors of the South Arkansas Arts Center (SAAC) at El Dorado recently welcomed a team to the festival organizing committee of the El Dorado Film Festival.

El Dorado native and award-winning filmmaker Alex Jeffery will chair the committee and festival director, with Paul Peterson and Richard Wharton as co-chairs and artistic directors of the festival, which is slated for Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 10-12, at the SAAC.

Originally conceived as a part of the SAAC’s 50th anniversary programming in 2014, the film festival is returning to its roots for the sixth time. Films will be screened on Friday afternoon and all day Saturday, with additional parties and performances to be announced, according to a news release.

“The El Dorado Film Festival is a project that we absolutely love at SAAC,” said Executive Director Laura Allen. “While we have loved hosting the space for the festival in the last few years, the board of directors and the staff are truly thrilled to be able to welcome Alex and the team back as a SAAC event committee.”

The festival is currently accepting submissions worldwide via FilmFreeway.com.

“The organizers are building upon their own experiences and relationships as filmmakers to foster a community of artists, while also curating a memorable and enjoyable weekend of events for attendees,” according to the release.

“We put our heart into building these relationships, celebrating the amazing accomplishment of making a film, and giving the audiences a direct connection to the filmmaker,” said Jeffery. “Our job as the El Dorado Film Festival is to create a fun weekend experience for those in the area centered on film and the arts.”

Three hundred tickets will be available at $30 each and every attendee will have access to all the events and screenings all weekend long. Tickets will be available for purchase at the SAAC box office and website.

Details: SAAC, 870-862-5474.