Cherry Street Memorial AME Zion Church, 800 S. Cherry St., is offering a free summer feeding program Monday through Thursdays until July 31.

Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:45 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1:45 p.m., according to a news release.

Cherry Street is among sites where Gould Youth Ministries is hosting the food program in the Pine Bluff and Dollarway area.