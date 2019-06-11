The Lt. Samuel Cherry Chapter, Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) discussed on-going support of the Thomas Cemetery restoration.

Members discussed the issue at the quarterly meeting, according to a news release.

The Thomas Cemetery Advisory Committee includes DAC members Teresa Clark, Lisa Winkleman and Betty Harp. The committee was established in September 2018 to oversee and coordinate maintenance, upkeep and on-going historical research on the cemetery and those buried there.

The cemetery was established in the 1880s in North Little Rock’s Levy area.

“Thomas Cemetery’s approximately 700 graves are mainly those of working-class residents and children who died from malaria or typhoid fever from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The cemetery has been long neglected and considered abandoned,” according to the release.

The site also includes about three dozen Civil War veterans and a number of victims of murders and suicides.

“Founders of the cemetery, according to local history, allowed for free burials, mostly for children, causing Thomas Cemetery to be mistakenly labeled as a paupers’ graveyard which may have led to it being neglected in later years,” according to the release.

Past State Regent and member of the chapter, MarJo Thornton Dill was also remembered in a memorial ceremony.

Details: Lisa Winkleman, 214-636-3491.