The Carnell Russ Branch NAACP will host the Grand Bazaar Summer Crafts & Stuff at the Star City Town Square from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29.

The community is invited to explore the different crafts and to mingle with other residents, according to a news release. Proceeds will benefit youth programs.

All craft vendors are invited to participate with their jewelry, candles, children’s crafts, T-shirts or their own creations, according to a news release.

For registration details, vendors may call 870-619-4468, 501-541-3732 or 870-479-3722. Details: leeleaglenns@sbcglobal.net .