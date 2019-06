The Pine Bluff Branch NAACP will meet Thursday, June 13, at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St. The executive committee will meet at 6 p.m.

At the 7 p.m. regular meeting, delegates to the 110th National NAACP Convention will be elected. The Convention will be held at Detroit, Mich., July 20-24, according to a news release.