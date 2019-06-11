The public is invited to the City of Pine Bluff’s celebration of Juneteenth from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse.

The event will feature free food, vendors, music, a kids zone with bounce houses, and a program with educational presentations and musical performances, according to a news release from Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington’s office.

Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the abolition of slavery. The theme of the celebration will be “Strong families, Strong communities.”

After the Juneteenth celebration, a block party will be held from 3-9 p.m. at Barraque and Main streets, according to the release.

Interested vendors and participants may contact the mayor’s office at 870-730-2000, ext. 7.