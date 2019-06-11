Special to The Commercial

The Remnant Outreach Ministry, 807 W. Sixth Ave., will present a free community event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27.


The event will include free hot dogs, soft drinks, popcorn and clothes, according to a news release.