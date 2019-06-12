(StatePoint) Planning for Father’s Day doesn’t need to be complicated. For a surefire win, turn to gifts that Dad can sip -- those are the best kinds of gifts, after all, giving him a chance to kick his feet up and relax with a delicious beverage after a hard day -- something every father deserves.

From fine bourbon to sweet moonshine, the gift of a bottle is a gift that keeps on giving with every pour. Check out these Father’s Day gift ideas offering bragging rights to their proud recipients from CaskCartel.com, an online spirits marketplace specializing in limited releases, new arrivals, and allocated and other hard to find spirited beverages. Toast Dad in person, or use doorstep delivery to ship him something to sip on if you can only be there in spirit.

1. A one-of-a-kind. A complex marriage of 8, 11, and 13-year-old whiskeys, the Blood Oath Kentucky Straight Bourbon 2019 Pact No. 5 is a rare dram that will never again be made. With dark fruit notes, brown sugar and a touch of orange zest on the nose, and sugar cane and dark chocolate notes on the palate, this sipper offers a lingering finish, accented by notes of honey.

2. A pack of moonshine. For authentic, barn-house moonshine, the Sugarlands Mini Jar Gift Sampling Set offers five classic spirits hailing straight from Tennessee. Delicious on their own or in refreshing summer cocktails, flavors might include American Peach, Dynamite Cinnamon or Rye Apple. Cheers to Discovery Channel’s hit series “Moonshiners” for making this available to dads everywhere.

3. An everyday sipper. With the woody, smoky tones you might expect, followed by an exceptionally smooth finish with undertones of oak and mild spice, the award-winning 100-proof David Nicholson Reserve Bourbon Whiskey may just become Dad’s everyday drink of choice. If your dad drinks bourbon, look no further, this is the one.

4. Sweet celebration. Designed to symbolize both celebration and shared happiness, the Suntory Hibiki Harmony Limited Edition is a precise blend of malt and grain whiskys. Featuring a honey-like sweetness on the palate, and hints of rose and lychee on the nose, this Japanese-based whisky is an orchestra of flavors and aromas. Featured is this 2018 Limited Edition, which celebrates their 30th anniversary, this is a must-have collector’s item for any serious Japanese whisky drinker.

5. Heavy metal whiskey. For heavy metal fans, unconventional dads and dads who embrace creative passion, consider Blackened, the collaborative effort of Metallica and the late Master Distiller, Dave Pickerell. This blend of hand-selected whiskeys from across North America is finished in brandy casks and a proprietary sonic-enhancement process called Black Noise, which uses batch-specific Metallica playlists (selected and arranged by the band members themselves) to extract additional flavor and wood characteristics from the brandy barrels. Predominately bourbon, its sweetness pairs nicely with the savory spice offered by its high rye composition.

6. Summer sipper. For a lighter, crisper take on the Hendrick’s house style, Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice is a small batch, limited edition deeply floral gin, with an unmistakable cucumber and rose finish -- a good choice for dads who brunch or enjoy summer sipping.

7. In tribute. A tribute to soldiers who fought the Taliban on horseback, Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon has a robust and powerful flavor and a long, crisp finish. Though meant to be enjoyed neat or on ice, this bold American spirit also makes a fine choice for a Sazerac, Old Fashioned or Manhattan.