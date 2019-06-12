ACCESS Inc., a teen pregnancy prevention agency at Pine Bluff, will host its annual fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20.

The event will be held in the A & B board rooms of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, 211 W. Third Ave., according to a news release.

Tickets are $15 and the menu includes catfish fillet, baked beans, coleslaw, brownie, bread along with water or a can drink.

All proceeds will benefit ACCESS Inc. Details: Annie Jasper: Access director, 870-535-1302.