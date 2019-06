The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave., will host the Caregivers and Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. until noon Monday, June 17, at the agency’s main office conference room.

The topic will be Hospice Home Care and the speaker will be Linda Bateman of Arkansas Hospice, according to a news release.

Those who plan to attend, should call Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, 870-543-6300.