Opportunities exist for cooperation, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee heard last Friday.

The guest speaker, Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough, said the city and Garland County have been on different sides of issues many times in the past, but good opportunities exist today.

For one, Burrough said it’s the first time the Hot Springs city manager, the president and CEO of the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce and Metro Partnership (Gary Troutman) and the Garland County judge (Darryl Mahoney) have all been born and raised in Garland County.

Working together on common problems could benefit local governments, and the POA, he said.

“The things we may differ on are the very things that can bring us together,” he said.

And its good whenever the city or county finds success. “What’s good for Hot Springs is good for the county, and usually, vice versa,” he said. “We are all interconnected.”

On goals and priorities set by the Hot Springs board of directors, Burrough said water has been a long-time issue. “We’ve been working on water out of (Lake) Ouachita since 2004.”

Water efforts geared up in 2012, when Hot Springs entered a contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a water reallocation study of Lake Ouachita.

“It’s the first time they really collaborated with an outside agency funding one of their studies, I think. We spent 13 years and finally got water -- or really an allocation -- in May 2017, he said.

Recently, he said, Hot Springs also reached an agreement with the Corps of Engineers for a DeGray Lake water allocation. Hot Springs purchased a portion of Central Arkansas Water’s 120 million gallon/day DeGray allocation. CAW is the water utility for the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

“And the Village was also involved with our Lake Ouachita allocation,” he said.

“That was big for us,” he said. “That started the planning phase, really, for our water plant,” he said. A $20 million bond issue approved in 2018 will to help fund a four-year improvement plan.

Key projects:

• New master-control center gear, or switchgear, at the current Ouachita Water Treatment Plant: estimated cost, $2 million. A storm halted water production in May 2015, after a power generator suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure.

• Dam-failure risk mitigation, related to the Lakeside Water Treatment Plant: estimated cost: $10.47 million. Work will cover four city lakes: Ricks, Sanderson, Dillon and Bethel. Ricks was considered highest risk, with an estimated dam failure hazard of more than $500,000 in economic loss. Dam upgrades and improvements will improve downstream safety.

• Elevated water storage tank behind the Cornerstone Marketplace area: estimated cost, $5.18 million. The tank will have a 3 million gallon capacity.

• Lake Ouachita water supply: estimated cost, $95 million. Work will include an intake structure, raw-water line, water-treatment plant and a potable-water infrastructure.

Burrough said Hot Springs hopes to drill through Blakely Mountain to pull water from the lake’s lower portion, to allow water to gravity flow to the treatment plant. “We’ll save a lifetime of pumping costs,” he said.

The city holds a Corps permit for the work, and is optimistic the U.S. Forest Service will approve a permit.

Downtown parking is another key issue. With four parking studies over the past 40 or 50 years, no consensus was reached, and plans were never implemented, he said.

The board created a parking advisory committee. It could later become a parking authority, with the ability to bond.

The current downtown parking deck has the ability to house an additional two floors.

“There’s about a thousand parking spaces in the downtown area. It’s just that a lot of them are private, and a lot of them people don’t know how to get to,” he said.

For the site of the former Majestic Hotel, the city received a draft report two weeks earlier, Burrough said. “Again, there’s no consensus -- there’s a lot of different ideas on what needs to happen with that property,” he said. The city had hoped to place a request for proposals this month, but it may be later. “Whatever’s there, we want to make sure it’s there 20 years from now,” he said.

“We’ve heard everything from a hot-air balloon ride to a $60 million high-rise hotel, and everything in between.”

Common themes are thermal waters -- honoring Hot Springs National Park’s hot water springs. The 5.5 acre site has an additional 8 private acres behind it, and the site holds great potential, he said.

Highways and traffic are a key issue for the city.

A traffic study is underway on the potential impact of the new Oaklawn Racing and Gaming hotel and casino, he said. Construction on the Oaklawn expansion is underway.

Burrough said almost all the city’s main corridors are state highways.

Topography plays a major role for Spa City access, with north-south travel particularly limited. The King Expressway extension to Fountain Lake will bring benefits, he said.

After his presentation, POA chief executive officer Lesley Nalley told Burrough the Spa City’s outlook is improving. “As a lifelong Arkansan, I have never been more excited for the future of Hot Springs,” she said. “Your success is our success.”

Burrough opened his talk by noting that the Village is home of many military veterans. He says Americans should honor veterans. “We should do that all the time, not just when it’s a holiday or special event,” he said.

Prior to joining the City of Hot Springs 17 years ago to work in the solid waste division, Burrough worked for Browning-Ferris Industries. He was appointed deputy city manager in January 2013 and became city manager last December. He also had a couple of stints as interim city manager, most recently a year ago in June.

GAC member reports will be in an upcoming issue.