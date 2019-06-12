Special to The Commercial

The Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee will have a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at GK Restaurant (formerly Garfield’s) in The Pines mall, according to a news release. Details: Michael McCray, 870-543-0024.