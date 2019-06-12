Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the following appointments to state boards June 12:

Dewayne Tooke, Warren, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Dr. Eddie Bryant, West Memphis, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Reappointment.

Lane Crider, Fayetteville, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2021. Replaces Alan Fortenberry.

Dr. Brad Erney, Jonesboro, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2021. Replaces Dr. Miranda Childs Beebe.

Dr. Darren Flamik, Roland, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces Dr. Lee Johnson.

Dr. Balan Nair, Little Rock, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces Dr. Susan Ward-Jones.

Donald Ragland, Marshall, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces George Harper.

Dr. Greg Ungerank, Wynne, to the State Board of Health. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2021. Replaces Dr. Beverly Foster.

Creed Spann, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of Henderson State University. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2025. Replaces James Barnes.

Kenny Francis, Corning, to the Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board. Appointment expires June 30, 2020. Replaces Joey Lowery.

Fire Chief Kevin Lang, Paragould, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Licensing Board. Appointment expires April 1, 2024. Replaces James Thompson.

Steve Rucker, Alma, to the Residential Contractors Committee. Appointment expires Oct. 1, 2021. Reappointment.

Kyle Baltz, Pocahontas, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Matthew Marsh, Cammack Village, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Barry Walls, Harrisburg, to the State Plant Board. Appointment expires March 17, 2021. Reappointment.

Dr. Priya Gupta, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2024. Replaces Jeanne Tribett.

Faith Mclaughlin, Little Rock, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2024. Reappointment.

Holley Mott, Cabot, to the Board of Trustees of the Arkansas School for the Blind and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2024. Replaces Harry Pompeo.

Julie Mullenix, Little Rock, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Patrick Anders, Little Rock, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Replaces Thomas Jameson.

Jeffrey Jenkins, Little Rock, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Cassandra Toro, Little Rock, to the Capitol Zoning District Commission. Appointment expires May 1, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Anthony Bucolo, Little Rock, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Chief Brad Hardin, West Fork, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Lieutenant Michael Willhite, Hamburg, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, Rogers, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Fire Chief Bill Heck, Malvern, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Reappointment.

Paula Long, Batesville, to the Firefighter Benefit Review Panel. Appointment expires May 6, 2023. Replaces Ginger Hart.

Mayor Paul Wellenberger, Fairfield Bay, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2020. Replaces JoAnne Bush.

Tina Winham, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2021. Replaces Mark Cassady.

Dr. Nick Ogle, Springdale, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2022. Replaces Dr. Peggy Sissel.

Russ Swearingen, Rogers, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2022.

Gloria Redman, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2022. Reappointment.

Amanda Nipper, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2022. Reappointment.

Dr. Derek Slagle, Little Rock, to the Governor’s Advisory Commission on National Service and Volunteerism. Appointment expires Feb. 12, 2022.

Jerry Kizzia, Nashville, as a Justice of the Peace for the Pike County Quorum Court, District 7. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces David Sirmon.

Katie Howard, Clarksville, as a Justice of the Peace for the Johnson County Quorum Court, District 8. Appointment expires Dec. 31, 2020. Replaces Greg Dickerson.