The Arkansas Humanities Council (AHC) will conduct a community forum at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

The event is free and Pine Bluff area residents are invited to build connections and exchange ideas during the forum, according to a news release.

The community is invited to share their ideas and interests in projects and initiatives in the areas of history, culture, language, storytelling and other areas of the humanities.

AHC is a nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. AHC staff and board members will attend the forum.

“Arkansas Humanities Council is organizing community forums across the state to promote understanding, appreciation and use of the humanities in Arkansas,” according to the release. “The AHC wants to inform the community about the council’s mission and vision and grant opportunities available to organizations.”

“The AHC staff and board want to know what programs community members would like to see,” according to the release.

The Arts & Science Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Gallery admission is free. Support for ASC is provided in part by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Commission.

ASC is a member of the Discovery Network, a statewide program of the Museum of Discovery. Details: asc701.org/.