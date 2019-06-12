B.R.A.V.E., the Pine Bluff Black Firefighters Association, will present the Ultimate Summer All White Affair Redefined on Saturday, June 29, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Proceeds from the fund-raising event will benefit B.R.A.V.E.’s Project Fresh Start Back-2-School Giveaway.

“Known as B.R.A.V.E. (Banishing Racial Animosity Vigorously Everywhere), this community-minded organization invites you to one of its most popular events,” according to a news release.

B.R.A.V.E. has already sold many reserved tables, however limited space is available. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Tickets are available at Novel T’s, Pop’s Barber Shop and Father & Sons Clothier.