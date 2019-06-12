The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Members with a birthday in June 2019 are asked to bring a door prize related to quilting or sewing. Members are reminded that the guild is continuing to collect items for the local food pantries.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton. Floral is the color choice, but at any time, white, white-on-white or beige or beige-on-beige fabric is acceptable.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed, according to a news release.

The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public.