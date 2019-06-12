Parishioners of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Peter Catholic Church at Pine Bluff will celebrate the 17th annual Corpus Christi Procession.

The procession will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at the Annunciation Chapel at St. Joseph, 412 W. Sixth Ave., processing to St. Peter’s, 207 E. 16th Ave. Refreshments will be served after the event, according to a news release.

The community is welcomed to attend, however the church asks that the procession is held in silence. No signs, flags or banners will be allowed other than those previously approved by the event coordinator, according to the release.

The procession dates back more than a decade where the two parishes process down Main Street carrying the Blessed Sacrament (the Holy Eucharist consecrated at Holy Mass, which becomes the true presence of Jesus Christ), according to the release.

The idea of the procession dates back to at least the 1200s when kings and their subjects would process behind the priest carrying the Blessed Sacrament through town in honoring Jesus and receiving grace and blessing for their town, according to the release.