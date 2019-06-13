Coleman Intermediate School in the Watson Chapel School District recently held its 6th grade graduation at the Watson Chapel High School gymnasium.

Graduates were recognized by teachers, parents, family and friends. Sandra Boone, a member of the Watson Chapel School Board, was also on hand to congratulate these students.

The theme, “Graduates: Focusing on a Bright Future,” was underscored by two of the highest ranking honorees, Trinity Mitchner and Walker Stringfellow, according to a news release.

“Both of these students encouraged their classmates to continue to pursue their education with fidelity and passion,” according to a news release.

“The guest speaker, Chauncey Williams, reiterated the importance of putting their best foot forward as they focused on the bright future ahead of them,” according to a news release.

He also challenged graduates to always think for themselves.

The graduation concluded with Certificates of Achievement presented to the 195 graduates for successfully completing their 6th grade studies.

The Gentleman’s Club served as ushers during the graduation. Student ushers were: Ian P. Campbell, Jeremy Johnson, Aaron Estrado, Kasen Nelson, Jorden Dense, Ethan Derrick, Malachi Rayford, Joe Neal and Terrence Wyrick. The sponsors for this club are pastors, the Rev. Reginald Forte and the Rev. Johnny Smith.

Graduates were escorted by four of the highest ranking 5th grade students: Sasha Walker, Alyssa Parks, Chelsea Grigsby and Trynity Sterling.