Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

James Earl Walker, 58, and Adarus Nogzia Gray, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded June 10.

Misty Rose Martin, 39, of Pine Bluff, and Leah Dawn Dowdy, 41, of Hamburg, recorded June 10.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Robert Scallion v. Wendy Scallion, granted June 5.

Shala Honea v. Jessie Honea, granted June 11.

James Dean v. Brittney Schoening, granted June 11.

Tommy James v. Shana James, granted June 10.