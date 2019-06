Rose Hill Missionary Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave., will host a panel of discussion on Long Term Care issues from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 22.

Arkansas Convalescent Center officials will discuss issues such as Medicare vs. Medicaid, burial plans, admissions, hospice, living trusts and wills, according to a news release.

The event is free to the public and refreshments will be served.