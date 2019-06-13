Local officials attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the site of the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library to see the final steel beam being put into place on the facility's superstructure. The new library is expected to open in April 2020.
Local officials attended a ceremony on Tuesday at the site of the new Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library to see the final steel beam being put into place on the facility's superstructure. The new library is expected to open in April 2020.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.