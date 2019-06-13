The Southeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will meet at noon Tuesday, June 18, at the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, 912 W. Sixth Ave. Details: Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, 870-536-1971.
