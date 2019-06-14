Two toddlers were shot inside a vehicle at 27th Avenue and Main Street at around 4 p.m. Friday in Pine Bluff, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

They were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, the news release said. The male was shot in the lower right leg, and the female was shot in the right arm.

An adult who was also inside the vehicle was not injured, police said. No other information is available at this time.