The board of directors of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission Inc. will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June. The meeting will be held at the EOC Central Office, 1201 W. Pullen St.
The board of directors of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Economic Opportunities Commission Inc. will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, June. The meeting will be held at the EOC Central Office, 1201 W. Pullen St.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.