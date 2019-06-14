The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a home on Edwards Street near White Hall Friday, according to a news release.

Deputies went to the residence to follow up on an eviction notice and found the man, whose name has not yet been released, lying on the living room floor with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his chest,” the news release said.

“Due to the smell of gas, investigators immediately exited the property, notifying the local fire department and the gas company CenterPoint Energy, who disconnected the gas and electricity in the home. Investigators recovered a long gun.”

Further information about this incident has not yet been provided.

The news release did note that the man told deputies on Thursday that he would be out of the property by Friday. When they returned Friday to ensure the man had vacated, the body was found.