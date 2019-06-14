The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• The Corner Cafe, 3907 Camden Road, Ste. 4. Date of inspection May 22. Observed drinking without lids and a straw. All employee drinks in the food preparation area must have a lid and a straw. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observation: Shelving pass the serving area to be cleaned. All surfaces should be cleaned to prevent accumulation of soils.

• Burger Barn, 1300 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection May 21. No thermometer noted in refrigerator. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• CB Market, P.O. Box 121, Wabbaseka. Date of inspection June 5. Observed ground beef sitting in sink. Ground beef shall be thawed using an approved method. Ground beef was placed in refrigerator during time of inspection. Observation: Trash cans containing food should have lids on when not in use.

• Cranford’s White Hall deli, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 5. No soap provided at deli hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand washing sink. Soap was provided during inspection. Roast beef (55 degrees F), turkey (53 degrees F), and sliced cucumbers (50 degrees F) are out of safe temperature range in deli case. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed single use items being reused to store food in. Single use items should not be reused to store food in. Deli walk in freezer door is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Observed liquid on deli walk in cooler floor. Condensate drainage and other non-sewage liquids and rainwater shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal according to law. Some parts of the deli floor, especially under fryers and equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some parts of the deli floor are damaged and need to be replaced.

• Cranford’s White Hall store, 8503 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 5. Sausage (49 degrees F), ham (46 degrees F), cocktail smokies (50 degrees F), hot dogs (44 degrees F), and sliced ham (45 degrees F) in meat display case and cut watermelon (49 degrees F) and broccoli (46 degrees F) in produce display cases are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed cut fruit in produce display case that was cut in store not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment shall be labeled as specified in law. Meat department and dairy walk in cooler doors are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Part of the meat department wall is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Some ceiling tiles and flooring in the meat department are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced.

• Lil D’s Restaurant, 412 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection June 5. A hand washing sink should not be used for any other purpose than hand washing. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Pan was removed from hand washing sink during time of inspection. Observation: Food items in cooler are being held at an internal temperature 54 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food was removed from cooler. Observed ribs in sink without cold running water. Ribs shall be thawed using an approved method. The owner turned on cold running water under sink during time of inspection.

• The Hook, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite A, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection June 4. Floors in establishment, especially under fryers and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Absorbent material observed being used on floors next to fryers. Absorbent materials should not be used on floors.

• E-Z Mart, 5600 S. Olive St. Date of inspection May 31. Cheeseburgers (48 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Cheeseburgers were removed from the walk in cooler to be disposed of during inspection. Observed bulk container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Counter top where soda machines are located are unclean and need to be cleaned. Part of the wall where it meets the floor between the kitchen and the serving area and wall near service sink are damaged and needs to be repaired. Floors, walls, and ceilings throughout facility, especially in kitchen prep area, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Shipley Donuts, 6000 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection May 31. Observation: All drinking cups should have a lid and straw. (Specific observation here) Corrective Action: Discontinue consuming food, use of unapproved beverage containers, or use of tobacco in food preparation or warewashing area. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observation: Trash cans containing food should have lids on when not in use.

• Weenie Wagon Concessions, 1816 S. Laurel St. Date of inspection May 31. Two sinks noted for manual ware washing. Third compartment sink needed for properly washing, rinsing, and sanitizing dishes. It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• Kibb’s BBQ 2, 1400 S. Blake St. Date of inspection May 30. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Hand washing sign was given to employee during time of inspection. Observation: Need to clean shelving. All food contact surfaces shall be cleaned at frequency to prevent accumulation. Observation: There are some missing floor tiles that need to be repaired/replaced.

• Mini Mart, 1110 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection May 30. Observed used wiping cloths in hand washing sink. A hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Used wiping cloths were removed from sink during inspection. No soap provided at hand washing sink in restroom. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand washing sink. Soap provided at hand washing sink during inspection. No paper towels provided at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided during inspection. No date marking observed on opened deli meat held for more than 24 hours. Deli meat held for more than 24 hours should be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Opened deli meats were date marked during inspection. No test strips observed during inspection. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors in establishment are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some ceiling tiles in kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.