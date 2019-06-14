Special to The Commercial

Friday

Jun 14, 2019


The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the McGehee High School Library.


The agenda includes a construction update from Nabholz, invoices and financial statement, and election of officers. Details: 870-222-3670.