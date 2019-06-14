The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club held their May meeting at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church at Pine Bluff.

Sarah and Sophia Gwin, New Horizons’ community service chairpersons, gave a report on the collection for the Salvation Army. Collecting personal items is part of the club’s community service project, according to a news release.

Other club members present included Marynell Cardin, Mary Miller, Carolyn Cadlett, Debbie Staton, Sharon Johnson, Sarah Gwin, Sophia Gwin and Dot Hart.

During the meeting, Rosemary Withers, Community Health Promotion Specialist from the Arkansas Department of Health, shared the “Dose of Reality” program with the group.

Also, New Horizons is selling RADA Cutlery. To place an order, people may contact one of the New Horizon club members.

New Horizons will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church. Anyone is welcomed to attend and join the club. For additional information about Extension Homemaker Clubs, contact the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 870-534-1033.