Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia awarded degrees at the 2019 spring commencement May 3. Honorees included students from Southeast Arkansas.

Tamara Crawley, from Gould, graduated Cum Laude from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in psychology.

Ashley Martinez, from Hermitage, graduated from the College of Education with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree majoring in teacher education.

Tiffany Marabanian, from Lake Village, graduated from the Rankin College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in accounting.

Robert Jones, from New Edinburg, graduated from the College of Science and Engineering with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in industrial technology.

Kyla Lankford, from Pine Bluff, graduated from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in psychology.

Alicia Rushing, from Rison, graduated Cum Laude from the Rankin College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in marketing.

Jordan Wylie, from Rison, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of Education with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in exercise science.

Ramsey Shumake, from Rison, graduated Magna Cum Laude from the College of Science and Engineering with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in nursing.

Wendy Mitchell, from Rison, graduated from the College of Education with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree majoring in K-6 elementary education.

Allison Richardson, from Rison, graduated from the College of Liberal and Performing Arts with a Bachelor of University Studies degree majoring in university studies.

Margaret Armstrong, from Sheridan, graduated from the College of Education with a Master of Education degree majoring in curriculum and instruction elementary education.

Clayton Lavigne, from Star City, graduated from the College of Education with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in exercise science.