Arkansas
Jimmy Hall and Kimila Hall, 1509 S. Rose St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 June 5.
Dallas
Bianca Vernell Blanche Matthews, 408 N. Russell St., Apt. 1D, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 June 4.
Desha
Alice J. Gibson, 702 Compton St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Alandria McKinzie, P.O. Box 354, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Drew
John L. Lawrence Jr. and Patsy I. Lawrence, 132 Dollar Hill Lane, Dermott; filed Chapter 13 June 7.
Grant
David B. Crowe, 469 Grant 482, Prattsville; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Jordan H. Batchelor and Jena M. Batchelor, P.O. Box 82, Poyen; filed Chapter 13 June 7.
Jefferson
Chelsea Faith Higgins, 4323 S. Olive St., Apt. 112, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 4.
Theodis McGhee Sr., 1906 Allbritton, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Angel Pree, 2401 W. 31st Ave., #46, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Mattie Goodwin, 6504 Middle Warren Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 6.
Tiffany Chapman, 250 Chapman Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 7.
Sharon Renita Simmons, 4511 S. Main #79, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 June 8.
Lincoln
Patricia Knight, 11409 Mabry Road, Grady; filed Chapter 13 June 6.