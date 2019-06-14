Arkansas

Bullock’s Distribution Inc. was incorporated by Robert Bullock, 25 Crescent Park Drive, DeWitt, June 3.

Cleveland

Studi’o By Olivia Valentine Ltd. was incorporated by Jennifer Via King, 6460 Arkansas 35 S, Rison June 3.

Tanglewood Landing Inc. was incorporated by Marvin Jason Hall, 1740 Marks Cemetery Road, New Edinburg, June 4.

Drew

Taylor Lee Co. LLC was incorporated by Tol-Meia Maize, 1236 N. Main St., Monticello, June 6.

Grant

Birds & Bees LLC was incorporated by Kyle F. Rutherford, 319 Grant 167063, Sheridan, June 4.

Jefferson

Jefferson Estates LLC was incorporated by Zalmen Rubin, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall, June 3.

Mike Simmons Construction LLC was incorporated by Christian Michael Simmons, 1110 W. Second Ave., Pine Bluff, June 6.

OMG Xpressions & More LLC was incorporated by Jenise Blake, 14 Avalon Ave., Pine Bluff, June 3.

Trifecta Care LLC was incorporated by Rhonda Coleman, 1017 Evening Sunset Circle, Redfield, June 7.

Triple P Transportation LLC was incorporated by Steven Shelton, 9607 Old Warren Road, Pine Bluff, June 4.

White Hall Estates LLC was incorporated by Zalmen Rubin, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall, June 3.

WJC Farm LLC was incorporated by Henry English, 4208 Garland Ave., Pine Bluff, June 5.

Lincoln

Holcomb Septic Tank Pumping LLC was incorporated by Joshua Holcomb, Arkansas 212, Star City, June 5.