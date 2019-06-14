To commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month (MHAM), Melanie Madkin, an Army veteran/fitness guru, and Felicia Cooper, a certified AfroVibe instructor, conducted a free “Git Fit/Dance Party” May 4.

The event was held at Chester Hynes Community Center at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

“Melanie Madkin researched how there are numerous people that are mentally and physically hurting, and from her personal experience from working out, she realized that working out not only makes you feel better, but it also helps you physically and mentally,” according to the release.

This is where Madkin reached out to Cooper, who has experience in aerobics.

“They joined together to do the ‘Git Fit/Dance Party.’ Even though the turnout numbers were low, the event was a success,” according to the release.

The Rev. Eric Walden Jr. attended and prayed over the event. Jaela Wilson, a student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, volunteered her time to assist.

Kristie Jefferson from Marion made a monetary donation to purchase healthy snacks and drinks for this event and Lil Mr. Casey Madkin was the DJ.

“Mental Health Awareness Month, (MHAM) has been observed in May in the United States since 1949, reaching millions of people in the United States through the media, local events, and screenings,” according to the release.

Madkin and Cooper look forward to future events, according to the release.