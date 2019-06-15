THEFTS

TILLES AVENUE, 3000 BLOCK: A 2012 Mitsubishi Galant was reported stolen.

NORTH STREET, 3500 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

ROOSEVELT ROAD, 3700 BLOCK: A 2013 Toyota Corolla valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH Z STREET, 1900 BLOCK: Two drill bit sets, an impact drill, an impact driver, a carrying bag and a battery charger valued at $540 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man came at him with a knife and told him he was going to kill him.

JOE WILLIAM JOHNSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree domestic battery.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE ELMORE OF SPIRO was arrested on a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of LeFlore County.