The Arkansas River flood that for more than a week submerged homes and displaced residents in Western Arkansas also pushed the Fort Smith Police Department to its limits.

The Police Department for about a week during the flood was at 100 percent response with nearly all personnel participating in either flood patrol or normal patrol, said interim Police Chief Danny Baker. Police on Tuesday still had about six outposts in previously flooded neighborhoods to prevent thefts.

The river on May 25 began to rise into parts of Fort Smith near the river and its tributaries. The flood in total affected about 500 homes and 1,000 residents in Fort Smith, said city Communication Director Karen Santos.

Baker at a May 28 press conference said he had "restructured" the Police Department for his officers to properly respond to the flood. This restructure happened over Memorial Day weekend after Baker and his command staff met and developed an emergency response plan.

"All days off were canceled, all vacations were canceled. We went to 12-hour shifts," Baker said, adding that he and others at the Police Department worked 21 consecutive days without a break.

Flood patrol efforts while the waters were up included checkpoints in the submerged neighborhoods. Police in this function checked motorists' identifications and made sure they lived in the neighborhood.

The Police Department didn't receive any confirmed reports of looting in the flooded neighborhoods while the waters were up, Baker said.

"That never really happened because of our response," he said.

Police Department officials prior to the flood entering the city also participated in flood mitigation efforts around town.

"We started thinking, 'OK, we’re going to have to do a flood response,' but then that Friday, when the sand started coming in, we started actually bagging and doing sandbags," Baker said.

Officers on flood patrol and at the entrances of previously flooded neighborhoods on Tuesday still worked 12-hour shifts. However, Baker said regular patrol was back to 10-hour shifts.

"We’re actually starting to replace the checkpoints and the patrols out there with voluntary assignments," Baker said. "Officers who want overtime are going out there instead of mandatory on-duty time."

Baker said police will still be in the areas affected by the flood until all the homeowners are moved back in.

“We’re going to maintain an enhanced response in those areas until life is back to normal," Baker said.