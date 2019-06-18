Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Watch Groups plan meetings.

The East Harding Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. Details: 870-534-4795.

The Dollarway/Citizens Police Academy Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St. Details: 870-247-1796.

The University Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Family Community Development Corp. Community Center, 1001 N. Palm St. Details: 870-850-7094.

The Riverside/Pot Liquor Neighborhood watch Group won’t meet June 27, Details: 870-535-1860.

Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.