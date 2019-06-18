Twenty-three junior and senior high-school students from Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties are attending a Medical Applications of Science for Health (M*A*S*H) camp through Friday, June 21, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central campus at Pine Bluff. The session began June 10, according to a news release.

Participants pictured with their instructors include, kneeling in front, Nathan Taylor, White Hall; first row from left, Renisha Ward, camp director; Tyra Walker, Pine Bluff; Dahlia Ramsey, Pine Bluff; Abigail Howard, Pine Bluff; Kayln Howard, Rison; Daniel Stuckey, Rison; second row from left, Rebecca Reed, White Hall; Mya Cole, Pine Bluff; Claire Talbot, White Hall; Gracie Harris, Star City; Abby Gray, Rison; Alexis Mosley, Sheridan; Brooke Heller, Sheridan; Vanessa Hernandez, White Hall; Zachary Guinn, Rison; Emily Blue, Pine Bluff; and Sushma Dadlani, White Hall; back row from left, Aaron Wilkins, Rison; Michael Burrage III, White Hall; Autumn Wooden, Sheridan; Faith Sipes, Rison; Kaitlyn Lee, Rison; and not pictured, Aaliyah Handy, Pine Bluff.

In addition to other activities, the students observed and participated in a “MASH Crash” simulated two-vehicle accident June 14 involving local first responders demonstrating the dangers of distracted driving.

The two-week summer medical enrichment experience allows high school students to shadow health professionals and attend workshops that enhance their experiences in the health-care field. They learn about pharmacy, therapy, CPR, anatomy, surgery, emergency medical response and other programs.

M*A*S*H hopes to encourage rural youth interested in medical fields to continue their education and then return to rural areas to work, according to the release.

M*A*S*H students are sponsored by their local county Farm Bureaus and the M*A*S*H Partnership, which includes UAMS’ Regional Centers, Arkansas Farm Bureau and Delta Dental.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.