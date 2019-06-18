The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its spring 2019 Chancellor’s List, including area residents, according to a news release.

Honorees include Taylor Allen of Pine Bluff, Lauren Anderson of Rison, Tilena Camp of Pine Bluff, Diego Corcoles of Star City, Cody Davis of Sheridan, Elexis Edwards of Star City, Brittany Fugate of Rison, Lucca Garcia of Sheridan, Tacarra Gibson of Pine Bluff, Ashlyn Graves of Rison,

Megan Heird of Sheridan, Saiyeeda Hossain of Pine Bluff, Taylor Jaggers of Rison, Kecia Lindsey of Redfield, Tiffany Lott of Sheridan, Samantha Martin of Pine Bluff, Donna Morphis of Lake Village, Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, Elizabeth Rogers of Redfield, Thomas Self of Redfield and Daniel Taylor of Pine Bluff.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 grade point average.