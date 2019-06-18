The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions Athletic Department has announced season ticket and general admission prices for all Golden Lion home football games in 2019.

UAPB Director of Athletics Melvin Hines called the announcement "a new day for Golden Lions athletics. We made some big hires this year, and for our football coach (Cedric Thomas), last year was his first season.

"This year we are excited about the 2019 football season and Coach Cedric Thomas in his second season as Golden Lions head football coach. We think he had a pretty good spring and recruited some great kids to come in this year, and now it is time to see what Coach Thomas is ready to display with the Golden Lions football team.”

Hines said that they wanted to put together competitive pricing for ticket sales for the 2019 football season.

“We wanted to put together a great package for our fans to come out and be a part of this experience and the excitement,” he said.

“Our average attendance last year was just under 5.700 fans per game – but we had a couple of game affected by rain, including one that had almost a two-hour delay – and those type of things kept people away. We wanted to make sure things will be exciting for them and affordable for them so they can come out and have a great time.

"We want the atmosphere at our football games to be where we can have a great home field advantage. We want to protect the Pride, protect our home, and protect our jungle. We want to be the king of the jungle, and it all starts with football.”

Season tickets will go on sale in July, followed by single game tickets, which will go on sale in August.

“Our season ticket renewals will go on sale July 1st, and our regular season ticket sales for new people will go on sale August 1st, then our single game tickets will go on sale August 27th,” Hines said. “We have put together some great packages this year for our home schedule.”

Hines spoke about the home schedule for 2019 and noted who will be coming to Pine Bluff this year.

“We have Langston in week three, which will be our home opener. Then we have a stretch of four home games from September 28th-October 26th. There is an open date in there, but we are excited to have them,” he said.

“We have Southern coming in on September 28th, then we have homecoming, which is always big on October 5th against Lane. Then we have Mississippi Valley on October 12th, and that game is special to us. They are in our conference, and they are the team that is the closest to us.

"They’re just a couple of hours down the road, so hopefully that will be a very exciting and very packed game. Then we take a week off then come back and play Grambling. It was a nail biter last year that came down to a controversial two-point play. To this day I still say we caught the ball, but we have to go with what the officials say. The relay said it wasn’t a catch, so we will have to go with it. Then we have Texas Southern on November 23rd and we will celebrate our seniors on that day.”

Hines said that season ticket packages begin at $60.

“This year is going to be exciting," he said. "You can’t beat that. You are talking about six home games. That averages to $10 per game for the season ticket package if you get them early. We are offering a 30 percent discount for our military veterans, active duty military, police, and fire. We are creating a new family pack in the end zone where people can get four tickets, four hotdogs, four drinks, and two popcorns for every game except for homecoming for $200.”

Hines said he hopes to see Golden Lions Stadium at capacity for every home game.

“We are just trying to create something very exciting and very affordable for our fans,” he said. “We really want to pack the stands. Our stadium holds just a little under 18,000. We would like to see it at capacity for every home game.”

Season Tickets

Chairback West Side $120 / East Side $90 Benchback $90 General Admission $60

Single Game Advanced/Day Of

Chairbacks $40 / $45 Benchback $30 / $35 General Admission $20 / $25

Homecoming Game Advanced / Day Of

Chairbacks $50 / $55 Benchback $40 / $45 General Admission $30 / $35

End Zone seating

5-Game Family Pack - includes 4 tickets / 4 hot dogs / 4 cokes / 2 popcorn: $200 (does not include homecoming)

Lions Den

Season Tickets Lion's Den Ticket Investment= $1000 (includes basketball season; can purchase up to 2 seats) $900 per ticket Single Game (HC only) $450

Chairback seats

West side now $120 for season for every home side chairback seat (price reduction from $10 to $130 depending on section) Average of $20 per game East side now $90 for season for every visitors side chairback seat (price reduction from $40 to $110 depending on section) Average of $15 per game

Benchbacks

Westside only - $90 for season (price reduction of $55 to $85 depending on section) Average of $15 per game Military/Police/Fire Discount (30% off any package)

Season Parking

VIP Lot $120 Field House Lot $90