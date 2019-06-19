Paulina Palomo of Gould was among more than 200 students of African, Latino, Asian and Native American (ALANA) descent honored at Eastern Connecticut State University at Willimantic, Ct.

Palomo, who majors in theatre, received an Academic Excellence Award at the 2019 Inclusive Excellence Awards ceremony May 9.

All students who were honored achieved an overall grade point average of at least 3.5. The Inclusive Excellence Student Awards were created to recognize the achievements of ALANA students at Eastern, according to a news release.