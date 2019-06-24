Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. will host its Coffee with the Chiefs Community Program from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

The featured speaker will be Fourth District U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., according to a news release.

Coffee with the Chiefs provides an opportunity for law enforcement and fire safety officials to connect with faith leaders and residents. City officials also have the opportunity to share information beneficial to the community, according to the release.

The Pine Bluff Distinguished Service Awards are also presented to residents, law enforcement, fire and emergency services, city and county personnel for exceptional service.

Service nomination applications are available by calling 870-730-1131 by the 15th of each month. The meeting is open to the public.