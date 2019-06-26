The Fort Smith Convention Center could receive new events and additional support if managed by a private management group.

Oak View Group senior vice presidents Sims Hinds and Shura Garnett spoke to the Board of Directors on Tuesday about its ability to increase Convention Center revenue.

Hinds said the company can perform all aspects of management, including events and booking, marketing, administration, guest relations, management of ancillary services, operations and ticketing.

Fort Smith, however, could select the services it needs most.

“It’s your building. You’re the ones that are ultimately responsible for setting the policies,” Hinds said. “We hope we would have a chance to weigh in and advise you, but it’s still your building.”

Garnett said, in addition to booking more events and shows, she would like food services provided in house through kitchen expansion. She also noted the installation of rigging around the main hall for draperies, suspended lighting and removable carpet tiles. These will provide a more upscale banquet experience, Garnett said.

Updates could be phased in for financial reasons but would eventually make the facility less dependent on rental revenue, because it would have food and decorating services as well.

Convention Center General Manager Tim Seeburg and Advertising and Promotions Commission Chairman Claude Legris want more information before forming an opinion but agree with the food services proposal.

“We’ve told them every year for five years that they need to build a cooking kitchen for their own in-house catering and you will see your uptick in revenues,” Legris said. “But they don’t have the capital to do that.”

With the contract would come global recognition and contacts to bring more events to the facility and potentially the Riverfront Amphitheater. Fort Smith may not host a Justin Timberlake concert, but Hinds said a few medium-scale events would still provide a financial boost.

Determining details

If the city goes forward with the proposal, the contract can be adjusted as needed. The company could be paid a base fee for its services with the possibility of commission if it meets certain revenue expectations.

A 2018 Durango Herald report said a contract with Oak View for the Grand Junction, Colorado, theater, outdoor amphitheater and convention center stipulates payment for management services was only paid if the company kept the facility expenses under $250,000 per year.

Some requirements may be required by the IRS if tax-exempt bonds are used on the building. Overall, the contract can be flexible, Hinds said.

Garnett said the company is dedicated to retaining current staff but moving them to the Oak View payroll, meaning interested employees would reinterview for their jobs. The company would work with staff on benefits and other needs.

The transition from city-run to Oak View-run is expected to take 60 to 90 days if an agreement is approved, Garnett said.

The city has historically provided discounts or free rental to local nonprofits. Mercy Health System hosts its Winter Ball and HOPE Humane Society held its Cause for Paws fundraiser at the Convention Center.

Garnett said the group would meet with stakeholders in the community to determine the growth priorities, whether they are revenue, hotel room nights or another factor, such as sales tax. It would also do a market analysis of all the costs for the center.

“We need to figure out what your goals and objectives are and tailor whatever operating plans and programs we would implement to that,” Garnett said. “We would put together a set of policies and procedures that would include discounted or no-cost space.”

The duo believes Oak View can provide significant growth through Convention Center operation. Hinds wants to work hard and advocate for the city. Oak View would promote Fort Smith amenities and offerings to bring hosts and attendees for a variety of events.

Money talks

The Convention Center brought in approximately $830,000 in revenue last year, with expenses of $1.6 million. The city budgets an annual subsidy for the facility of roughly $770,000.

In 2018, the Convention Center hosted 264 events and had an overall economic impact of $8.8 million with $230,000 in sales tax. The Oak View Group believes it can do more.

A&P Commissioner Storm Nolan told the Times Record on Monday before the study session he’s excited about the possibility.

If Oak View increases revenue, thereby decreasing the city’s subsidy, Nolan said there would be less pressure on the city general fund, which pays for police and some fire operations.

“The last thing I want to do is sell an account that I can’t come in and make an impact on,” Garnett said. “I don’t need that on my reference list. I need success stories, and that would be my dedication to you and my promise to you. If I really think we can’t make a difference, I will tell you. But I believe we can.”

Geffken will continue talks with the Oak View Group, providing more details to the firm and receiving more information for the city. A contract would be provided for the board to vote on before anything becomes official.