Personnel changes within the Fort Smith Public School District will take effect Monday.

In addition to Athletic Director Darren McKinney's new assignment as the district’s first director of technology operations, several other changes will take place. Marty Mahan has been named assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction after previously serving as executive director for human resources, assistant superintendent for human resources and campus support, director of secondary instruction and in other roles at Kimmons Junior High and Northside High School.

Nicole Shaffer has been named principal of Fairview Elementary School, effective July 10. She served four years as assistant principal of Woods and Barling elementary schools and two years as assistant principal at Cook Elementary School.

Sherri Penix has been named assistant superintendent for human resources and campus support. Prior to her appointment to a leadership role in the HR division in 2016, she served as the principal of Spradling Elementary for four years and served a 15-year tenure as the principal of Euper Lane Elementary, according to the district.

Vance Gregory will be the district’s first executive director of technology. He has served as the district's director of technology for 11 years.

Chris Davis will begin a new assignment as the district’s supervisor of human resources. He previously served as an assistant principal at Northside High School and as a band director and music educator in Mountain Home.

Gary Udouj previously was announced as the district's first director of career education and district innovation.

The new appointments mean the districts will be filling positions for director of adult education, director of athletics and student activities and assistant principal, according to information provided by the school district.