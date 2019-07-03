Jonathan Langston Chism, PhD, will return to his home church at Pine Bluff for a book signing of his work, “Saints In The Struggle.”

The book signing will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at East End Church of God in Christ, 709 Virginia St.

A native of Pine Bluff, Chism is the son of Elder Moses and Forrestine Chism. Currently, he is also an assistant professor of history at the University of Houston-Downtown.

His book, “Saints in The Struggle,” gives insight on the role and participation of the Church of God in Christ during the Civil Rights Movement, according to a news release.

“Saints in The Struggle” highlights Church of God in Christ activists in the Memphis Civil Rights Movement, 1954–1968, according to the book’s cover.

“It explores the Memphis Movement from the angle of activist saints and describes their involvements in civil rights organizations such as the Ministers and Citizens League, the Memphis Branch of the NAACP, and the Community on the Move for Equality,” according to amazon.com .

Chism began preaching at the age of 10 and was ordained at 14 by his pastor, William J. Johnson, according to the release.

Chism is a 1999 graduate of Pine Bluff High School. At Rice University, Chism received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 2004, a Master of Arts degree in 2012 and his PhD in religious studies in 2014. He also earned a Master of Divinity degree from Southern Methodist University Perkins School of Theology in 2008.

“Please come out and support, meet and greet our very own Jonathan Langston Chism PhD, author of ‘Saints in the Struggle,’” a family spokesman said.

Refreshments will be served at the book signing.