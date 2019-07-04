THEFTS

SPRADLING AVENUE, 4100 BLOCK: A 1988 Honda 600 valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH 50TH STREET AND CLARENDON AVENUE: A cut-off saw valued at $1,000 was reported stolen from Forsgren Inc.

COUNTRY CLUB AVENUE, 4000 BLOCK: A leaf blower valued at $500 was reported stolen.

QUEENSBURY WAY, 2400 BLOCK: A trailer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

DEAN DRIVE, 3900 BLOCK: Two edgers valued at $600 were reported stolen.

NORTH 46TH STREET, 800 BLOCK: A TV and a gaming console valued at $520 were reported stolen in a residential burglary and $400 damage was caused to a window.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

AN EMPLOYEE AT LIDS, 5111 Rogers Ave., reported someone called the store claiming to be with the Fort Smith Police Department and told him to put $1,000 on money cards and send him or her the cards.

AN EMPLOYEE AT WALMART reported a woman bought two mixers, left them there, got two mixers of the same model but with different serial numbers and took them to her vehicle.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

ALLEN RAY MCCONNELL OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County, two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant out of Fort Smith and suspicion of misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and unclassified no liability insurance.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man entered her residence in the 1900 block of South 16th Street without asking and demanded money.