A juvenile driver was killed Friday night during a single-vehicle wreck in Sequoyah County.

The driver, an unidentified 16-year-old male, died around 8:45 p.m. Friday after the 2011 Polaris Ranger Side by Side he was driving rolled over as he pulled out of a driveway onto E1090 Road about four miles east of Sallisaw. The vehicle landed on top of him after he was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene from a head injury, according to the fatal crash summary.

He was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision, the summary states.