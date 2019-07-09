Sixty residents across central Arkansas are facing charges following Operation Doorman, which targeted individuals selling and distributing methamphetamine.

By 3 p.m. Tuesday, 41 of the 60 suspects were behind bars. Twenty-two of the suspects appeared via video conference before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan in a special-called first appearance from the third floor of the Justice Building.

Carol Crews, 20th Judicial District prosecutor, told the Log Cabin Democrat that agent Afton Fletcher of the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force worked diligently on this operation over the past six months.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Division worked alongside the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force to conduct Operation Doorman.

The two agencies led the multi-agency division and received assistance from Arkansas Highway Patrol, the Conway Police Department, Mayflower Police Department, Maumelle Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Probation and Parole.

“An operation of this magnitude would not have been possible without the hard work of many dedicated law enforcement officers and without the cooperation of the aforementioned agencies,” Crews said Tuesday afternoon. “I would like to especially thank DTF Agent Afton Fletcher who spearheaded Operation Doorman.”

Operation Doorman focused on charging individuals who have allegedly delivered controlled substances across Faulkner County.

Bond amounts issued against defendants Tuesday afternoon ranged from $2,500 to $150,000, depending on the number and seriousness of charges.

James Badger, 41, of Clinton was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $150,000. Online records show the Clinton man faces three separate counts of delivering more than 10 grams and less than 200 grams of methamphetamine or cocaine, which is a Class Y felony. Class Y felonies carry a sentence range of 10-40 years or life in prison.

Judge Carnahan approved deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold’s request to issue the $150,000 bond against Badger shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, adding that the high bond was necessary given the “seriousness” of the charges against the Clinton man to ensure he appears in court.

Others who appeared for a first appearance hearing before Carnahan included:

Woody Derek Newton, 40, of Damascus. Newton was issued a $55,000 bond and faces a Class Y felony following the investigation. Paige Smith, 23, of Conway. Smith was issued a $5,000 bond. Siobhan Naquin, 32, of Conway. Naquin was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond. Amy Leana Shaffer, 32, of Conway. Shaffer was released on her own recognizance and ordered to report to her probation officer at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Casey Hensley, 21, of Conway, who was issued a $7,500 bond. Jarrod White, 23, of Conway. White was also issued a $7,500 bond. Jessica Altes, 28, of Conway. Carnahan ordered Altes remain behind bars in lieu of a $15,000 bond. Madisen Bass, 19, of Conway. Bass was issued a $2,500 bond. Talira Johnson, 18, Conway. Arnold requested Johnson be held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. However, because she was the only defendant that looked up at the judge during her brief hearing, Carnahan reduced the bond to $5,000. Daniel Paul Butler, 40, of Conway. Butler was issued a $15,000 bond. Dennis D. Glenn, 48, of Conway. Glenn was also issued a $15,000 bond. John-Michael Denham, 22, of Conway. Denham was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $7,500 bond. Stuart Lee Harrison Sr., 52, of Mayflower. Harrison is charged as a lower-habitual offender and was issued a $10,000 bond. Harvey W. Martin III, 49, of Conway. Martin is charged as an upper-habitual offender and was issued a $20,000 bond. Aron Nicole Hamilton, 34, of Conway. Hamilton was released on her own recognizance and must appear in drug court on July 19. Gregory Chase Beard, 35, of Conway. Beard was issued a $15,000 bond. Heather Nicole Redwine, 32, of Conway. The Conway woman was ordered to remain behind bars in lieu of a $20,000 bond. Donna Briney, 37, of Conway. Carnahan ordered Briney remain behind bars on a $15,000 bond. James Dumont, 51, of Vilonia. Dumont faces a Class Y felony following the investigation and ordered to be held in lieu of a $50,000 bond. Michaela Green, 20, of Conway. Green was issued a $7,500 bond. Xavier Cortez Wilson, 26, of Conway. Wilson was issued a $5,000 bond.

FCSO spokesman Erinn Stone said Tuesday afternoon that the aforementioned agencies were working to arrest others in the case.

Those who did not appear for Tuesday first appearances and face charges following the Operation Doorman investigation include:

Earnie Lee Greenlee Jr., 42, of Conway. Russell Oliver, 51, of Conway. Randall Lynn Reed, 37, of Greenbrier. Brittany Black, 26, of Quitman. Brandon Heath Swaffar, 35, of Conway. Stephanie L. Hendrickson, 27, of Conway. Victoria Lee Padgett, 31, of North Little Rock. Randy Jackson, 45, Mount Vernon. Shane Michael Fields, 36, of Little Rock. Jennifer Erin Hendricks, 26, of Conway. James William Howard, 47, of Conway. Antonio Reid, 33, of Conway. Tina Black, 44, of Mayflower. Anthony Crager, 40, of Morrilton. Akala Marcial, 20, of Conway. Chalice Alicia Brock, 35, of Greenbrier. Shane Allen Rhoads, 30, of Greenbrier. Brian Russell Greer, 39, of Mayflower. Roy Devon Vanhoosen, 40, of Conway. Roxana Michele Freeman, 20, of Conway. Brandy Michelle Smith, 36, of Conway. Nova Renee Price, 28, of Mayflower. Joshua R. Williams, 32, of Greenbrier. Ronald Lee Branscum, 38, of Mayflower. Mary E. Hill, 43, of Conway. Dustin Page, 22, of Conway. Jennifer Riggins, 37, of Conway. Cody Cook, 27, of Lonoke. David Lamont Conley, 51, of Conway. Monica Lynn Jefferies, 26, of Mayflower. Donta Ferrel Brazier, 44, of Greenbrier. Eric D. Crenshaw, 36, of Conway. Crystal Morales, 36, of Forrest City. James Beau Sims, 33, of Conway. Fonia Harris, 37, Austin. Tiffany M. Razo, 25, of Conway. Todd Olson, 44, of Conway. Zachary Leon Weicht, 27, of Conway.

By working to rid Faulkner County streets of drugs, local officials hope to lower other crimes.

“Sheriff Tim Ryals and the Major Crimes Division are focused on tackling burglaries, thefts, homicides, human trafficking, robberies and other such crimes; however, drug crimes are typically the catalyst to all of these other major crimes,” Stone said. “Sheriff Ryals and [the] Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force would like [to] thank the agencies that assisted in Operation Doorman.”